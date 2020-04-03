when-will-supernatural-season-15-return?

I’ve got some bad news, SPN fam. Monday’s episode of Supernatural, which marked the return Genevieve Padalecki’s Ruby after she was killed by the Winchesters back in Season 4, will be the last new episode for the time being. Showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed via Twitter on Monday that the series is taking another on-air hiatus after production was halted on March 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show returned for its spring premiere on March 16. “Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we’ll see you on the other side,” Dabb tweeted, noting that while the show had already completed filming through Episode 18 of the final season, the visual effects and audio weren’t finished on those episodes before the shutdown.

(Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way– to help us all get through this.)— Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

Supernatural Season 15: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Recaps, and More With just the penultimate episode and series finale left to be filmed, Dabb assured fans that the beloved CW show will resume filming at some point to wrap up Sam and Dean’s story. “We, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of “if”, it’s a matter of “when,” he added.Monday’s episode, titled “Destiny’s Child,” saw Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) search for the one thing that would give them an advantage in their fight against Chuck (Rob Benedict). The quest lead them to Jo and a “secret that may have died with Ruby,” per the official description. While they tracked down this mystical object, Castiel (Misha Collins) called on Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the “unthinkable” in order to help the brothers.The episode marked the first time Padalecki reprised her role as Ruby in a decade. (However, Padalecki returned to play a fictionalized version of herself in Season 6 episode “The French Mistake.”) Meanwhile, Danneel Ackles’ Jo first appeared in Season 13 and was last seen working with Cas in Season 14 before returning this season. Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles, SupernaturalPhoto: Katie Yu/The CW