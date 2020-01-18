when-will-season-5-of-the-magicians-be-on-netflix?

The Magicians – Picture: Syfy/Comcast

Syfy’s The Magicians is back for season 5 on Syfy and is expected to hit Netflix around the world in due course. Here’s when we’re expecting to see season 5 of The Magicians on Netflix.

For those uninitiated with The Magicians, it’s one of the best shows on TV that doesn’t get anywhere near the attention it deserves. It’s about a grad student who enters a specialist college that trains in magic.

The fifth season of The Magicians began on Syfy on January 15th and will run for 13 weeks and is scheduled to end at some point in April 2020.

Before we look at when season 5 of The Magicians is coming to Netflix. Let’s take a look at how The Magicians has released on Netflix so far.

Season 2 arrived on Netflix on December 12th, 2017

Season 3 arrived on Netflix on December 24th, 2018

Season 4 arrived on Netflix on December 16th, 2019

As you can probably guess from the release schedule so far, predicting when season 5 will be on Netflix is somewhat easy.

Given the above, we’re expecting season 5 of The Magicians to be on Netflix in December 2020. We’ll likely get an official word in November 2020.

Will The Magicians be leaving Netflix?

You may have heard NBC Universal (who is the parent company of Syfy) is creating their own streaming service. Many of Syfy’s back catalog is headed to the service.

While The Magicians will eventually head to Peacock, it will remain on Netflix for the moment. That’s because it sits in a legacy contract. You can see all the titles that are due to leave Netflix for Peacock here, though.

Will The Magicians season 5 come to Netflix in other regions?

Sadly, it doesn’t look like The Magicians will be coming to Netflix in any other regions in the near future.

Despite Syfy series being on Netflix in many regions, this is just one of the titles that has never made it. That means you’ll have to find alternative streaming arrangements to watch.

Are you looking forward to watching season 5 of The Magicians on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.