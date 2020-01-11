“when-will-pak’s-cowardly-acts-get-befitting-reply?”-congress-asks-centre

Randeep Surjewala asked why PM Modi and Rajnath Singh are silent on the barbarism of Pak

New Delhi:

The Congress on Saturday attacked the Modi government over the killing of two Army porters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district by the Pakistan Army, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are silent on the barbarism of that country.

Referring to reports that Pakistan, in a BAT (Border Action Team) attack in Poonch, killed two Army porters and decapitated one, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked why is the Modi government “silent” on Pakistan’s barbarism.

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.

Pakistani soldiers beheaded a porter while the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister are “silent”, Mr Surjewala said also questioning media’s silence on the issue.

“Is the news of martyrdom run taking into account the government in power?” he said.

“When will Pakistan’s cowardly acts be given a befitting reply? 10 heads for 1 when?” Mr Surjewala said.