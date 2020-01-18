when-will-junior-yash’s-first-picture-be-released-online?-the-kgf-star-answers

Top 5 TikTok celebrities in india : Which one is your favorite?













Yash and Radhika Pandit’s family is complete after the birth of their baby boy in October 2019. Since then, the legion fans of both the actors have been waiting to get the first glimpse of their son. Now, the Rocking Star, who is busy with KGF: Chapter 2, has spoken about his plans on revealing the baby’s picture.

Yash and Radhika Pandit’s baby son’s to be revealed soon.Instagram

The First Picture of the Baby to Be Out…

Yash has said that the first picture of the baby, whose name is yet to be announced, will be revealed soon. “I think we unveiled the photo of Ayra (Yash’s daughter) after she completed three months. We will do the same in case of my son as well,” the Rocky Bhai said.

Recently, Yash had asked his fans, who chanted the name of Ayra, not to cheer for her until she achieves something and his comment was interpreted by numerous of ways by people. Giving clarity on what he meant, the actor said, “I never said that don’t cheer for the star kids. We live in a world where children, without a normal background, facing hardship in life and struggling to achieve something.

Leaving them aside, one should not give extra importance for the children because they are born to stars. Treat everybody with equal respect and give love to everyone. I did not demean the achievers with background. Respect every achiever and the society will be good,”

On His New Role of a Father

On asking about his new role of a father in real-life, Yash said that he is enjoying the new phase in his life. “Life will not be complete if you don’t experience the joy of all those moments in life,” he said. When asked about throwing a grand birthday bash for his daughter, the Rocky Bhai said that parents celebrate the first birthdays for their happiness.

Radhika Pandit and Yash with their daughter Ayra at her first birthday party.PR Handout

“Children will understand about the celebration now, but someday they might feel happy to know that their parents had a great celebration over their special day. More than the celebration, children needs to be given love,” the KGF actor concluded.