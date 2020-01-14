when-will-‘grace-and-frankie’-season-7-be-on-netflix?

Grace & Frankie – Picture: Netflix

Grace and Frankie are back with season 6 on Netflix and their penultimate season has many feeling bittersweet as we fast approach the final season of Grace & Frankie. Here’s everything we know so far about season 7 of Grace & Frankie including when it’s likely to release, where it is in production and anything else that’s relevant.

Netflix’s premier comedy series has been a triumph and was there any doubt? After all, it recruited the talents of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin to play the main roles and hired the creator of NBC’s Friends (no longer on Netflix in the US) to create the series.

Season 6 is available on Netflix as of January 15th, 2020 globally.

Why is Season 7 of Grace & Frankie the final season?

On September 4th, 2019 we got word that Grace & Frankie had already been renewed ahead of its January 2020 season 6 release date. The official Twitter account also confirmed the news that season 7 is a go.

We’ve seen Ryan Gosling chairs, yam lube, vibrators, broken hearts, new loves and a whole lot of weed, and we still have so much more to share with you. Grace and Frankie Season 6 and 7 coming soon. — Grace and Frankie (@GraceandFrankie) September 4, 2019

When the show got its seventh season renewal (which was alongside season 6) it was announced that it would be the final.

Officially we don’t know why Netflix has chosen that season 7 will be the final season but it’s likely due to the showrunners naturally wanting to conclude the show. Too many shows go on for too long and although a regular conversation about Netflix shows is how quickly they get axed, Grace & Frankie has had plenty of time in the limelight.

Speaking to Variety, Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris said:

“It’s thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix.”

Marta Kauffman already has several new projects in the work according to an interview she recently partook in for RollingStone. That includes a pilot going to TNT and a screenplay based on the book “We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves”

Where is Grace & Frankie season 7 in production?

According to our sources, Grace & Frankie will soon begin production on its seventh and final season. In fact, filming for the seventh season is scheduled to begin on January 27th, 2020.

As per previous seasons, all the new episodes are expected to be shot in Los Angeles with Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris returning to show running duties.

When will season 7 of Grace and Frankie release on Netflix?

This early in development, it’s impossible to give an exact release date but given the production schedule the show is on at the moment and given the fact the show has ket a consistent schedule for the past few seasons, it makes it easier.

Season 4, 5 and 6 have all released on Netflix in the first month of the year.

That’s why we’re currently predicting that season 7 of Grace & Frankie will be on Netflix in January 2021.

Everything else you need to know about season 7 of Grace & Frankie

Unlike previous seasons, an expanded 16 episodes will be included in season 7 bringing the total episode count of the show to 94.

Grace & Frankie is the longest-running show in Netflix’s history and will remain that way for some time given The Ranch is also due to end after part 8.

Jane Fonda has been in the press a lot over the past year mainly due to her efforts in the climate change activism debate. She’s been organizing many protests in Washington DC.

