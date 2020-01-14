when-will-big-ben-be-finished-and-will-the-clock-ring-on-brexit-day?

Boris Johnson has asked the public to ‘bung a bob for a Big Ben bong’ to celebrate Brexit night on 31 January.

The clock was silenced in 2017 as part of a much-needed – and costly – restoration project on the Elizabeth Tower which houses Big Ben.

Special occasions notwithstanding, this restoration work will result in the clock’s longest period of silence in its 157-year history.

So, when will the work get completed, will Big Ben chime for Brexit day, and what is Johnson’s crowdfunding campaign all about?

When will Big Ben be finished?

The conservation work for the Elizabeth Tower started in 2017 and is scheduled to finish in 2021.

The iconic clock will revert back to Prussian blue colours with gold frames filled with white glass.

It will be surrounded by gilding which will provide better contrast between the clock face, hands and surrounding tower.

In September 2017 it was reported the repair costs for the Elizabeth Tower had doubled to £61 million.

It is not yet known when specifically in 2021 the work will be completed.

Will Big Ben ‘bong’ on Brexit day?

At the moment, there are no plans for Big Ben to chime on Brexit day, after attempts from pro-Brexit MPs failed to pass through a House of Commons Commission earlier this week.

Costs and logistics were cited as reasons for their rejection.

The cost to enable the clock to chime on the hour the UK leaves the EU was originally quoted at £120,000 but has since increased to £500,000.

Why is Boris Johnson crowdfunding for Big Ben?

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the Prime Minister said the government was working on a crowdfunding scheme to enable Big Ben to ‘bong’ on Brexit day.

Speaking to Dan Walker in his first post-election television interview, he said: ‘The bongs costs £500,000 but we’re working up a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong because there are some people who want to.’

He admitted he hadn’t yet mastered what the crowdfunding campaign would entail or what the tagline would be.

The UK is currently scheduled to leave the EU on 31 January 2020.

