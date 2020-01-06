when-were-brad-pitt-and-jennifer-aniston-married-and-is-she-currently-dating-anyone?

Jennifer Aniston warmed a fair few hearts with her reaction to ex-husband Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

As Brad accepted the best supporting actor trophy for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the camera panned to Jennifer, who was sat there looking hugely proud of her former hubby.

And when he cracked a joke about his love life, saying: ‘I wanted to bring my mom, I couldn’t because every woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it’d just be awkward,’ she was seen cracking up with mirth.

It’s been reported in recent months that the former couple have become friends again – but just when were they married and who is Jennifer dating now?

Here’s what you need to know…

When were Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston married?

Brad and Jennifer were married from 2000 until 2005.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

They began dating in 1998 after they reportedly first met on a blind date set up by their agents – with Jen and Brad revealing their engagement in 1999 during a Sting concert in New York City.

However things changed in late 2004 after Brad met Angelina Jolie on the set of spy film Mr and Mrs Smith, with reports of sparks flying between the pair – although he has always denied allegations of cheating.

Brad and Jen announced their split at the start of 2005, with Jennifer citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their divorce.

In a joint statement, the couple announced: ‘We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration.

‘We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months.’

Brad went on to date Angelina after his divorce from Jennifer was finalised, although they split in 2016.

Is Jennifer Aniston dating anyone?

It’s not known if the former Friends star is currently in a relationship or dating anyone.

Following her split from Brad she went on to marry again, this time to actor and director Justin Theroux.

The pair began dating in 2011 and were married in 2015 – but they split up just two years later.

Jennifer recently said that she is ‘open’ to falling in love once again, telling People: ‘It’s fantastic. It’s absolutely a beautiful thing. ‘I mean I also think it’s the way we really get to know ourselves by being vulnerable enough to let love in.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler bury the hatchet as they take to Golden Globes stage after ‘feud’





