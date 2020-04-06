when-we-can-expect-the-“handmaid-season-4”-when-the-filming-is-on-halt-due-to-the-covid-19-outbreak???

Handmaid, a series that is constantly giving entertaining content to the viewers. With every season, the viewers of this series are only increasing. With three entertaining seasons, Handmaid is coming with its fourth season.

This series was first premiered in April 2017 and followed by the second season in April 2018. After the second season, the series was renewed for its third one in May 2018 and landed in June 2019.

Handmaid is among the award-winning series. It is the only series that was awarded as Emmy’s Outstanding Drama. The lead actress Elisabeth Moss was also awarded as Best Actress in Golden Globe awards.

Now, this amazing series is coming with its fourth season, and here are the updates.

Season 4 updates

Season 4 was renewed in July 2019. With this announcement of the renewal, fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth one. But, this series also gets affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Recently Elisabeth Moss gives this information by posting it on her Instagram account.

Moss wrote, “We shut the production of Season 4 in order to preserve the health and safety of our cast and crew”. She also added that the production would be started soon when it will be safe to do so.

Release date

Last year in July, only the renewal was confirmed. No official date for the premiere was declared by the makers. Looking at the previous trends, it is expected that Season 4 will be released in the mid or fall of 2020. But, because of the unfortunate outbreak of COVID 19, it seems like this time, the series will take more gap.

We will keep you updated with every update.

Does June actually die, or is it still alive?

Season 3 ends at a point where June is completely injured and was shot on her shoulder. It seems like June will die. But June is the main character, so we hope she will be alive.

It is also expected that in this season, Nick will have a bigger role than the previous season. Fans want to see the story of Nick and June once again. We hope Nick will have a bigger role.

Cast

The stars who are going to return in Season 4 are

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia.