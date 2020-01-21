when-was-laurence-fox-married-to-billie-piper-and-do-they-have-children?

Actor Laurence Fox has hit headlines in recent days, thanks to his remarks on Question Time where he suggested being called a ‘white privileged male’ was racism.

The backlash against him somewhat deepened when he then claimed on The Delingpod podcast that he dumped a former girlfriend because of their opposing views on the 2019 Gillette advert.

Needless to say, he’s not the biggest fan of the advert, which addressed toxic masculinity and encouraged men to hold one another accountable.

The 41-year-old said he has learnt not to date women under 35 because of their politically correct views.

So what happened with his marriage to actress and singer Billie Piper?

When was Laurence Fox married to Billie Piper?

Laurence and Billie dated from 2006 after meeting while working on the stage play, Treats.

They married one year later on 31 December 2007 in West Sussex, and even got matching tattoos to commemorate the day.

They divorced in May 2016, after more than eight years of marriage.

At the time, they confirmed no other parties were involved and that their marriage had ‘irretrievably broken down.’

Laurence later called the divorce ‘horrendous’ and lamented the amount of money it cost him.

In November, he admitted it took ‘18 months to two years to get out the other side.’

While Laurence spoke openly about the break up at the time, even reportedly blaming Billie’s mother on-stage for the relationship ending, Billie has remained relatively tight-lipped about her time with Laurence.

The Doctor Who favourite, now 37, admitted she had a ‘life crisis’ in her early 30s.

The actress said: ‘I think your thirties are a time when you start reflecting on everything you have or haven’t achieved, and where you’re going and what your mental health is like — are you in a circle of repetitive, negative behaviours?

‘Your twenties are fun, wild and without consequence. Obviously there are dark moments in your twenties, but pretty much when you compare them to your thirties, they’re a bloody walk in the park.

‘In your thirties it’s like, “Wow, sh*t is getting real”.’

Laurence has since been linked to radio presenter Lilah Parsons, Sky Sports news presenter Kirsty Gallacher and model Vogue Williams.

Do Laurence Fox and Billie Piper have children together?

The pair have two children together – Winston James Fox, 11, and Eugene Pip, 7.

Billie, 37, has since had a third child, with her current partner, Johnny Lloyd.

Johnny – who is a singer in the band Tribes – and Billie met in a North London bar in 2016.

They welcomed daughter Tallulah into the world in January 2019.

Laurence has no other children.

