when-thala-ajith’s-daughter-anoushka-nestled-in-thalapathy-vijay’s-arms-[video]

Here is a video for the fans of Ajith and Vijay which could make them forget their differences and unite them at least for a few minutes. A rare gem of a clip is now getting a lot of attention from the Tamil cine-goers where Thala and Thalapathy are seen together and bonding big time with their families.

Ajith and Vijay.PR Handout

The Rare Union at Arjun Pandian’s Birthday

Apparently, the stars had attended the birthday celebration of late Tamil actor Arun Pandian. The clip shows Ajith and his wife Shalini with their daughter entering the venue. They were greeted by many of their well-wishers. [Crawl down to watch the video]

In a matter of minutes, Vijay with his wife Sangeetha appear in the video and the star couples pose together for a camera. Soon, Ajith’s daughter Anoushka is in Thalapathy’s arms.

In the same clip, Shalini and Sangeetha are seen together having a conversation like apparently like close buddies and Thalapathy attempts to garner Baby Anoushka’s attention, later.

It is an old video which could prove again that the actors are not enemies rather friends in real-life. So, this clip should make the fans, who engage in war-of-words often on social media sites over trivial issues, realise that fighting on social media through abuses will not affect anyone, but only themselves as their precious time is wasted.

12-year old Anoushka is doing her schooling in Chennai.

Ajith’s Next Movie

On the work front, Ajith has teamed up with H Vinoth again after hit film Nerkonda Paarvai. Their upcoming film is titled Valimai, produced by Boney Kapoor. The shooting of the Tamil film is in progress and it will hit the screens later this year.

Vijay’s Next Movie

Thalapathy Vijay is working on his upcoming film titled Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which has Malavika Mohanan in the female lead, is scheduled for release in April.