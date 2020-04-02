when-taran-adarsh-trashed-shahid-kapoor-for-abusing-and-maligning-his-image-on-a-public-platform!

By Lekhaka |

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9: 20 [IST]

Throwback Thursday is here and we are here with a controversial yet interesting throwback features which throws light on the short-temperament of actor Shahid Kapoor. In 2011, Shahid delivered a massive flop, Mausam, which didn’t only fail at box office but also receive flak from both critics and netizens. In fact, we won’t be wrong to say that Mausam is one of the most criticised movies of Shahid. But did you know that Shahid had lost a cool on a trade analyst Taran Adarsh just because he had reported the poor box office collection of the film? Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “Shahid’s biggest opener, but also Shahid’s biggest release in terms of print count & screens. Hence, numbers are below the mark. The business trends indicate a decline on weekdays.” To which Shahid had retorted back saying, “So all those trying so hard to screw mausam can go screw themselves .. Waise bhi aajkal kuchh logon ke adarsh buri tarha gir chuke hain.” It was pretty clear that Shahid took a massive dig at Taran Adarsh. After all he mentioned ‘adarsh’ in his statement. Miffed with Shahid’s statement, Taran had slammed Shahid and had tweeted, “Abusing and maligning me on a public platform won’t help. Instead, get a reality check and introspect the shortcomings of the film. Was in a muvie when I read it. Was shocked that he used such words on a public platform.” It was not the first time when Shahid was in the headlines for his bad temperament. Thankfully, the actor has become more mature after gaining more experiences. Coronavirus Effect: Shahid Kapoor Reveals How To Keep Wife Happy During 21-Day Nationwide Lockdown Speaking of Shahid, the actor was last seen in Kabir Singh and had set the box office on fire. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey, a South Indian sports drama. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film also casts Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.