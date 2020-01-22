when-sushant-rajput-lifted-aishwarya-rai-bachchan:-i-feared-what-she-might-say-[throwback]

Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘eternal love’













If any person tells you that he/she is not obsessed about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, then trust us, it is the biggest lie that you have ever heard. Ever since Aishwarya won the pretigious Miss World 1994 pageant, she made everyone’s heart beat faster and slower at the same time. Her beauty and intelligence stole millions of hearts and soon became the most desirable woman on this planet.

Many people dream about her, admire her, want to be around her, but there are only a few lucky ones who get a chance to stay close to her. And one such lucky admirer was Sushant Singh Rajput who not just went on to bag an opportunity with Aishwarya but also had a privilege to lift her up.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Aishwarya Rai BachchanInstagram

Before becoming household with his role of Manav in TV show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant had been a part of Bollywood choreographer Shaimak Davar’s dance troupe. In 2006, Sushant had flown to London with the troupe to perform at the London Commonwealth Games.

Aishwarya wondered why Sushant was not putting her down

Coincidentally, Aishwarya Rai was also there to perform at the closing ceremony. And since there was a requirement at the technical in the dance act, Shiamak asked his boys to step in who would be willing to rehearse with Aishwarya. And Sushant, being ardent admirer, couldn’t let this opportunity slip from his fingers.

Aishwarya Rai BachchanTimes Of India

“As part of the act, I was supposed to lift Aishwarya. When the moment arrived, I lifted her but forgot to bring her down. This happened for nearly a minute. Aishwarya wondered why I’m not putting her down,” Sushant Singh Rajput narrated the incident with Aishwarya on dance reality show Zara Nackhe Dikha 2 in 2010.

He continued, “Always quick to think on her feet, Ash improvised a few steps. Wanting to escape from the taunts of his fellow dancers, I immediately disappeared after the performance got over. I feared what she might say. However Aishwarya is a wonderful person and took it all sportingly.”

Will Sushant lift Aishwarya in this age?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes 2019 red carpet.Twitter / RCFA

When Sushant was asked if he would love to lift Aishwarya again in this age, he smiled and said that he might not do the lift but would like to do a film where Aishwarya plays his elder sister. And if ever he would like to dance with, he would choose Katrina Kaif as his dance partner.

Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s performance at Commonwealth Games with Sushant as background dancer: