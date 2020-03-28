when-preeta-made-karan-cry-in-kundali-bhagya

Kundali Bhagya’s Karan and Preeta make for a loveable Jodi. They are very much in love but have not expressed the same to each other.

However, they have had their share of fights, and even this entertains fans.

But there have been times when Karan has cried his heart out and every time he has done so, it has been for Preeta.

Ouch!!

So is he an expert in crying?

Well, his fans will want him to be an expert in love-making, as the romantic sequences of Karan and Preeta are a treat to the eyes.

But recently, there was this Haldi sequence in Kundali Bhagya wherein Karan was sobbing, and this touched our chords.

The viewers liked this scene so much that they want such emotional sequences between the two of them.

Check out the picture here and you will start to sob too.

Aww!!

So cute!!

Do you all think Karan and Preeta will get an emotional moment like this in future?

Watch this space for more updates.