when-‘kung-fu-panda-4’-is-going-to-hit-big-screen?-are-we-going-to-see-po-soon?-check-out-the-details-here

It is known that Pandas are lazy creatures but we love them because of their cuteness. The very first name that strikes our mind while talking about Pandas is Po. Po is Kung Fu Panda’s main character. We all love to watch Kung Fu Panda. Kung Fu Panda is an animated movie which is created by DreamWorks Animation. The film shows a Panda doing martial arts and fights.

This franchise has already released its three of its films. The First movie was released in 2008, Second in 2011 and the Third in 2016. People are in wait for the release of ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’.

Some of the major updates are here below!

When will it be releasing?

The fourth part of Kung Fu Panda is going to release in 2018 but it got shifted to 2019. Now, there is news that it will air somewhere in 2020. They haven’t given any official confirmation about the date of its release yet.

Also, there is COVID- 19 outbreak due to which every movie and projects are getting delayed. The makers do not follow any particular pattern to release film. The sequel will release after the shoot gets completed.

Cast and Characters: Who all will be returning?

The previous heroes of the film will surely be returning. It is expected to be written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger only. No trailer is launched by which we can tell about the characters of Part 4.

Jack Black as Po, Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Master Tigress, Jackie Chan as Master Monkey, Seth Rogen as Master Mantis, David Cross as Master Crane, Lucy Liu as Master Viper, and so on will be featuring in the cast.

It will be a super fun movie to watch. Stay connected till further updates!