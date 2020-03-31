when-kgf-star-yash-was-cursed-by-golden-girl-ramya-for-allegedly-destroying-her-filmi-career

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 18: 37 [IST]

Yash is one of the most popular actors not only in Sandalwood, but also in the Indian film industry. After delivering the most successful film of his career, KGF: Chapter 1, Yash has become every filmmaker’s favourite star and he truly deserves the love of his fans. But do you know that the Rocking star Yash was cursed by the Golden girl Ramya for allegedly destroying her filmi career? The Beginning Yash and Ramya have worked together in the film Lucky, which was released in 2012. During the filming, Yash and Ramya didn’t get along well with each other because of their attitude issue. The actors confirmed their rivalry during an event where they took a dig at each other. Ramya Took A Dig At Yash During a speech at that event, Ramya lauded Yash’s efforts but added that he had the same attitude as Sudeep. She took a dig at him by saying that like Sudeep, Yash also gets involved with every shot. Yash Gives It Back To Ramya In the same event, irked with Ramya’s comment, Yash said in a speech that he was not a born actor like her. He also said that despite being on the mobile phone for long time, when the shot was ready, Ramya used to give a perfect shot without rehearsals. When Ramya Alleged Yash For Destroying Her Career After the release of Lucky, things got uglier between Yash and Ramya. The actress-politician had posted a series of tweets in which she accused Yash of destroying her filmi career. Ramya later deleted those tweets but the media houses had taken up the issue. According to Ramya’s posts, the KGF star had warned a channel not to telecast her solo interviews. She said that he allegedly threatened a channel by saying that he would never speak to them again if they do the same. When Ramya Cursed Yash Ramya further alleged that Yash had also attempted to remove her name from the movie’s promotional interviews. Ramya, in a tweet, strongly cursed Yash by stating that he would never be successful with so much of ego. This statement of hers had caught everyone’s attention. Yash Proves Ramya Wrong Masterpiece actor Yash, proved Ramya wrong by becoming the most successful actor of the Kannada film industry after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1. Yash is currently busy shooting for Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. KGF 2 is set to release on October 23, 2020. Also Read : KGF Star Yash’s Daughter Ayra Supports Janata Curfew In The Cutest Way Possible, WATCH NOW!