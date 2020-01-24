when-katrina-exploded-with-anger-at-karan-johar-on-national-tv-(throwback)

Instagram

If there’s one show which brings secrets, emotions and controversies out of actors sitting on a couch in front of a garrulous host, its ‘Koffee with Karan’ for us Indians. The show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, has disclosed a lot of industry insights, enmities and the love lives of our adored celebs. But this masala for the fans has, a lot many times, put the celebrity in highly undesirable situations.

This not only made some actors refrain from uttering the exact truth on camera but also distancing themselves from the show. One such actress is Katrina Kaif who kept herself away from being Karan’s guest for two consecutive seasons. When she finally made an entry into season five of the show, it was remarkable!

Seems like she had all the rage-filled inside for years and took it out at once at the host when he asked the ‘Singh is King’ actress why she avoided the show.

“Can I say something and I have to say this,” she began. “There have been a few episodes which I have seen so far this season and after every episode, there’s a discussion for the next day in the makeup van or wherever you go. ‘Did you see such and such episode?’ and I say ‘ya ya I saw’ and then one day I said ‘hold on one second’. Everyone is behaving as if you are coming on Koffee With Karan, it is the gospel truth, every word uttered is the truth and nothing but the truth so help me god!” she said.

“So when this and this went on the show, they spoke the utmost truth and after that, we must all discuss it in-depth and detail,” she said mockingly.

Lashing out at the host who asks controversial questions, Katrina vent out: “Off-camera I am sure people bare their secrets to Karan Johar but on camera, people aren’t speaking the gospel truth. Please calm down.”

“There’s almost like a psyche evaluation that happens after Koffee with Karan,” she continued while Anushka, who accompanied her on the episode, and Karan laughed like anything.

Maintaining her stance, the 36-year-old added that it hurts when people are put in a list. She was referring to the rapid-fire section of the show when Karan asks his guest several questions, one of which also includes ranking some actors on different aspects.

“The polls, rating (actors), they kind of bother me a bit and when people put you on some list, sometimes you do well and sometimes you don’t and then I feel a little bad so I don’t want to hurt anyone ‘s feelings,” Katrina expressed.

While Anushka had her share of laughter, Karan might have got some reality check! Katrina and Anushka have collaborated opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2012 release ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and again in the 2018 film ‘Zero’.