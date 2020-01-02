when-is-you-season-3-on-netflix?-what-will-happen-and-who-is-in-the-cast?

Get obsessed all over again with You, the surprise breakout hit based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. With a second season about to drop on Netflix, we’ve stalked all the information we could on season three…

When is You season 3 on Netflix?

Expect season 3 of You a year or so after the second season – so late 2020 or early 2021.

What will happen in You season 3?

You follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg, who falls for aspiring writer Beck and quickly develops a dangerous obsession with her.

Lead actor Penn Badgley let slip that a third season was likely during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While discussing Love’s shocking actions during the season finale, Badgley said “She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!”

When pressed further on a third season, he said: “Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?”

Both seasons one and two were based on novels written by Caroline Kepnes, but her third book is yet to be released. It is unknown it will adapt elements of the unreleased novel, or if the show will forge its own path.

WARNING: contains spoilers for You season two

You season two had quite the surprise ending – while Caroline Kepnes’s second novel Hidden Bodies reveals that Joe’s girlfriend Love has a dark side, the TV series had her go as far as murder both Delilah and Candace.

Season three looks to see the murderous couple come to terms with this revelation – as well as a certain shock pregnancy. The show seems to hint that Joe and Love will attempt to become a happy family unit, though we’re sure some killing is going to get in the way eventually…

Who is in the cast of You season 3?

The only confirmed cast so far is Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley as lovesick serial killer Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House) as equally murderous girlfriend Love Quinn.