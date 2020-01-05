Joe Goldberg left us with a huge teaser in the final moments of season 2. When is You season 3 coming to Netflix?

Have you finished binge-watching all episodes and are wondering when You season 3 is coming to Netflix? If not, please note there are spoilers ahead for season 2!

Some people will never change and one of them is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). Just when we believe he truly wants to be a good person, Joe surprised us by doing the opposite. And when you can’t beat them, join them. We were happy Joe found his soulmate in Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), but disappointment falls on us again when Joe rejects Love for being, well, just as crazy as he is. Men, am I right?

Joking aside, Joe already has his eyes and heart set on a mysterious new woman. She happens to be his next door neighbor in the home he shares with his pregnant girlfriend, Love. If I have learned anything about Joe, is that he is always three steps ahead. I’m willing to bet he knew about this neighbor before they even moved in.

MORE: Where to see Penn Badgley while waiting for more episodes of You

What awaits in You season 3 is an intense rollercoaster and we can’t wait to board! When is the season dropping on Netflix?

A season 3 renewal is all but official, but the premiere date is still unknown. It’s too early for us to know, but we have a good guess. By looking at the release dates for season 1 and season 2, You season 3 will more than likely premiere late December 2020.

For any series, not just You, the time between seasons is about a year, so this makes sense. Season 1 and season 2 also both debuted in the late fall-early winter time, so that further backs up our prediction.

The time we are forced to wait seems long, but we promise to be here for you with updates and plenty of speculation! In the meantime, rewatch all the episodes!

You season 1 and season 2 are streaming on Netflix.