when-is-xbox-series-x-being-released-in-the-uk?-what-we-know-so-far

A new Xbox, simply named Xbox Series X, was announced last December at The Game Awards and speculation as to when the console will be released has been building.

Following the first look at the new console and the revelation from Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty that there will be no Microsoft-published Xbox Series X exclusives until at least a year after launch, speculation as to when consumers will get their hands on the Series X had grown.

Despite the leaked photos of the new console this week, there are not many clues as to when Microsoft are going to formally unveil the Xbox Series X and its games in public…

All we know so far about the release date of the Xbox Series X is that it will launch in time for ‘Holiday 2020’.

This clue was dropped by executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft Phil Spencer back in June last year at the Microsoft E3 press conference – before the Series X had even been officially announced.

During a more recent event, it was reiterated that the console would be ready by ‘Holiday 2020’, but this is still fairly vague in terms of a time frame.

‘The Holidays’ in America refers to a time at the end of every year that includes Thanksgiving and Christmas.

It seems logical to assume that Microsoft would want to have the console ready in time for Christmas as this would be key in terms of sales, but how far in advance it will be available before the festive shopping period starts in unknown.

At least we know that we’ll get the console at some point this year. Probably.

