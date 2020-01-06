when-is-winter-love-island-on-itv2?-where-is-it-set?-who-is-the-new-host?

We are now just a few days away from the Winter edition of Love Island – the first of TWO Love Island series in 202!

There is a lot of change (and not much change at all) as the ITV reality series looks to embark on its first winter outing.

In the change department, there will be a new location and a new host with South Africa and Laura Whitmore stepping in respectively – but in many other ways viewers can expect much of the same from the series, with models and Instagrammers looking for love in a villa in the sun.

So, before we ask “winter to do one,” here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series of Love Island on ITV2 including who’s rumoured to be taking place, how to watch it and what we might expect from the show on a new continent…

Who will be hosting Winter Love Island?

Laura Whitmore (Getty, FT)

Laura Whitmore has been confirmed as Love Island’s new host for the January 2020 series.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” she said on her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

Previous Love Island host Caroline Flack announced in December she would be stepping down from the show, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

Revealing the news on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old said: “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

When is Winter Love Island on TV?

Love Island will launch on Sunday 12th January on ITV2.

January, don’t be such a melt.

It’s time to thaw out those inflatables, @loveisland is BACK!

✈️????????#LoveIsland Returns Sunday 12th January @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/tpHAxlVD10 — ITV2 (@itv2) December 19, 2019

According to MailOnline, staff working on the show are jetting off to South Africa, on New Year’s Day (January 1).

While cast will fly out shortly before the show launches, a series of guinea-pig Islanders will be recruited in the lead up to ensure they know the best places to create maximum drama.

A TV source said: “The new Winter Love Island will launch the second week of January.

“The new cast of singletons fly out just days before the launch but bosses work with test Islanders to uncover the best spots in the villa to create drama.”

???? DOUBLE THE LOVE ???? It’s official! Love Island will be back for TWO series in 2020! #LoveIsland2020 @LoveIsland #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LW6z32ZxIF — ITV2 (@itv2) July 24, 2019

Where is Winter Love Island set?

The action will take place in a “brand new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer runs from December-March, so it should be sunny enough for all the Islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed during the Love Island 2019 final that the show that the winter series will be taking place in Cape Town.

Is there a trailer for Winter Love Island?

The first teaser for Winter Love Island was unveiled during I’m a Celebrity on 2nd December.

Anyone else ready for some sunshine? ????????????#LoveIsland #WinterIsDumped @loveisland pic.twitter.com/6YKHMDpnyu — ITV2 (@itv2) December 2, 2019

A promo was released a few days later, narrated by Ian Stirling, naturally.

However, ITV has now confirmed that they have since pulled the promo following Caroline Flack’s arrest.

Who are the contestants on Winter Love Island?

Although the exact line-up isn’t yet confirmed, the rumour mill is already spinning, with a few names already tipped to be joining the show.

Social media influencer Alisha Lemay is thought to be in the line-up; close friends with TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, Alisha is “exactly the type of contestant ITV2 are looking for”, according to a source.

Speaking to Mail Online, the insider explained: “She’s gorgeous, body confident and isn’t afraid to be herself.

“She already works as an influencer and has collaborated with brands like Pretty Little Thing, Missguided and ASOS, which all becomes part and parcel of being a Love Island star.”

“She’s an advocate of body positivity and often admits on her Instagram to never wanting to be perfect, which is an important message to young viewers of the show too.”

Having been previously rumoured for Love Island series five, Rochelle Humes’ younger sister Soph Piper has once again been linked to the programme.

Other names include instructor Ellis Iyayi. According to The Sun, the Leeds-based personal trainer has been headhunted for the ITV2 competition. Aside from his work in the gym, Ellis has also modelled for ASOS, Nike, JD Sports and GymShark.

Read the full rumours list here.

Will Iain Sterling be narrating the show?

Voiceover hero Iain Stirling has confirmed he will also be back to provide his witticisms for series six.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he teased: “Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast.Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

When do applications open for Winter Love Island?

Applications for the first Love Island of 2020 are closed as of 30th November 2019.

The new series is reportedly going to have a smaller cast than Love Island 2019, with the casting team already approaching potential Islanders.

One man claimed he was approached by someone from ITV while at a pool party in Spain, who said they were looking for more distinct personality types on the show.

“I was asked if I was single and they showed me credentials from ITV2,” he told The Sun. “I was a bit nervous about giving my name so they then showed me an email where they’d been asked to find ‘types’. On there, it listed twins, goth girls and Essex lads.”

Further reports claim that casting directors are also on the lookout for “a male virgin, a female stripper, and someone related to the royal family”, as well as “a rock chick, a girl with tattoos and a male surfer dude”.

Think you fit the bill and want to give Love Island 2020 a shot? Here’s some advice from former Islanders…

Though be warned – only six of this year’s 36 Islanders made it to the show through its application process – the remaining 30 were put forward by management, or scouted by casting teams.

Will there be a Love Island Winter live stream?

Unlikely. Whilst the show streams live via ITV Hub simultaneously with its TV broadcast, there are currently no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a live feed from the villa (similar to the one Big Brother had in its heyday). Read what the producers had to say about it here.

Will there still be a summer Love Island on ITV2?

Yes, there will. This series is an additional version of the show, not a replacement for the all-summer-long epic that viewers know and love. In short, there’s going to be a lot of Love Island in 2020!