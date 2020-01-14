when-is-winter-love-island-on-itv2?-new-host,-cast,-location-and-your-questions-answered

Strap yourself in, folks Winter Love Island has finally landed – the first of TWO Love Island series in 2020!

There is a lot of change (and not much change at all) as the ITV reality series embarks on its first winter outing, which has seen many twists and turns.

In the change department, there will be a new location and a new host with South Africa and Laura Whitmore stepping in respectively.

This is also the first series to feature female twins Jess and Eve, who have caused a major stir in the villa as brand new bombshells.

However, we can still expect the same Love Island action that has kept us completely hooked for the past five years.

So, before we ask “winter to do one,” here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series of Love Island on ITV2 including who’s taking part, how to watch it and who our new host is…

What time is Love Island on TV?

Love Island started on Sunday 12th January on ITV2 at 9pm. Now the series is back, it will air every night at 9pm, apart from Saturdays – in which we’re treated to Love Island: Unseen Bits. Also on Saturdays, Iain Stirling will present a special version of Love Island which runs down some unseen moments from the week.

January, don’t be such a melt.

It’s time to thaw out those inflatables, @loveisland is BACK!

✈️????????#LoveIsland Returns Sunday 12th January @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/tpHAxlVD10 — ITV2 (@itv2) December 19, 2019

How long is Love Island on for?

Winter Love Island 2020 was originally going to be on for four weeks, but this has now been extended to six weeks.

Who is the new host of Love Island?

Laura Whitmore was confirmed as Love Island’s new host for the January 2020 series.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” she said on her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

Previous Love Island host Caroline Flack announced in December she would be stepping down from the show, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

Revealing the news on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old said: “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

Who are the contestants on Winter Love Island?

The initial Winter Love Island 2020 line-up was revealed in January. Here’s the first bunch of islanders hitting the villa in South Africa – there will be more to come so stay tuned to see which bombshells arrive to cause a stir…

Read our first look at our contestants here.

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Customer service advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Leanne is currently single in the villa

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Beauty consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Nas

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Facts Age: 20 Job: Students and VIP hostesses Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale Coupled up with: Eve is coupled up with Callum, while Jess is coupled up with Mike

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Democratic services officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Shaughna is currently single

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Facts Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connor

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Ollie

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Facts Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Jess

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Coffee bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Sophie

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Eve

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Sports science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Siannise

Ollie Williams

Ollie Williams – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige

Where is Winter Love Island filmed?

The action is taking place in a “brand new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer runs from December-March, so it should be sunny enough for all the Islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed during the Love Island 2019 final that the show that the winter series will be taking place in Cape Town.

Check out our first look at the brand new villa, which sees some major differences from its Majorcan counterpart…

Keep up to date with our daily Love Island updates here.

Will Iain Sterling be narrating the show?

Voiceover hero Iain Stirling has confirmed he will also be back to provide his witticisms for series six.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he teased: “Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast. Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?

The Love Island spin-off show now airs on Mondays at 10pm on ITV2. Laura Whitmore hosts.

Will there be a Love Island Winter live stream?

Unlikely. Whilst the show streams live via ITV Hub simultaneously with its TV broadcast, there are currently no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a live feed from the villa (similar to the one Big Brother had in its heyday). Read more what the producers had to say about it here.

Will there still be a summer Love Island on ITV2?

Yes, there will. This series is an additional version of the show, not a replacement for the all-summer-long epic that viewers know and love. In short, there’s going to be a lot of Love Island in 2020!

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm