when-is-virgin-river-season-2-going-to-air-on-netflix?-is-it-soon-enough?-check-out-all-exclusive-details-including-cast,-plot-and-more.

Virgin River gained quite a huge fan base since it’s inception on Netflix back in December 2019. However, soon after the first season got over, fans were looking forward to the second season already! Here’s what we know about the second season and when it might release on the streaming service.

The story revolves around Melinda Monroe who answers an ad to be a midwife in a remote Californian town called Virgin River. Melinda soon assumes that the small town is the perfect place to start a new life.

However, things don’t always turn out how you wish and she soon finds that it’s not always easy to leave your past. We have great news for fans as the romantic drama that is loosely based on the Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr has been renewed for yet another season!

Who All Are Going To Star In The Second Season As Well?

The second season will have a total of ten episodes altogether. Fans are all. already anxious enough and are showing their excitement via their respective Twitter Accounts. Have a look at one of the fans’ tweets about the show. Fans sure are looking forward to more love , laugh and memories.

I have to be honest, #VirginRiver on @netflix is 100% binge worthy. The cast is superb. I’ve laughed, I’ve cried, I’ve rooted for characters & hated others but damn that ending…y’all better get me season 2 out ASAP before I lose my mind. — FutureGhost (@ArcheoLibrarian) January 1, 2020

While no official cast list has been released yet, we are hopeful that Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes. While others like Lauren Hammersley will reprise as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins. Some other actors might be joining the show for their second season.