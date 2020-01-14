when-is-unforgotten-season-4-on-tv?

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar are set to reunite for series four of ITV’s cold crime drama Unforgotten as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan unearth long-buried secrets in pursuit of justice.

Unforgotten gets a fourth series

Unforgotten creator Chris Lang explains THAT series three finale twist – and why it makes so much sense

Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Unforgotten back on ITV for series four?

Series three finished in August 2018.

An air date for series four has yet to be announced by ITV, but according to screenwriter Chris Lang, production was set to start in September 2019. However, ITV only confirmed series four began filming the week of 14th January 2020.

What will happen in Unforgotten series four?

Each series sees DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan take on a historic murder case after human remains are discovered, as they attempt to get to the bottom of a crime which has remained unsolved.

The new six-part run of episodes will be written by Unforgotten creator Chris Lang and directed by Andy Wilson, who have teamed up for every series so far.

Lang, who is also executive producer, said: “I am so excited to be bringing back the Unforgotten team for a fourth series, as Cassie and Sunny take on perhaps their most challenging case to date. Once again, we have assembled an astonishing cast, and I cannot wait to see how the very finest actors of their generation, start bringing my characters to life.”

From Unforgotten to Bodyguard: meet the anonymous murder detective advising on TV’s biggest crime dramas

Lang has also made it clear that we’re not likely to see Cassie get a drug habit or Sunny swap his famous backpack for something a little more suave in series four, stating that he wants to stay away from typical detective tropes.

Speaking at the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival, he explained, “I think they’re often described as ordinary, and in a way I see it as a bit of a misnomer. They’re extraordinary in their ordinariness.

“Most TV detectives seem to often require external tropes to make them interesting. And to me they are external tropes – a fast car or a drink or drug habit or a mental health issue or some kind of quirk that seems a little bit bolted on.

“If you watch 24 Hours in Police Custody, they have none of that crap on, they’re extraordinary because of the job they do and how they inhabit the world which they live. I thought that was all you needed to show for it to be unusual.”

As to where this series is heading, even the producers admitted they’d been kept in the dark. But ITV finally released some details about the plot in January 2020.

The fourth series will kick off with the discovery of Millwall Football Club supporter Matthew Walsh’s dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, but the team believes it had previously been stored in a domestic freezer for 30 years.

Considering he had gone missing in the ’90s and the owner of the freezer is dead, the mystery behind Walsh’s death will be a hard one to unravel. Especially since Cassie has retired from the police force for “her own sanity and wellbeing.”

Yet, when she learns she isn’t entitled to her full pension payment, she is forced to return to work – but it looks like she’ll be taking on her superiors and the system in the process.

Though her relationship with John is going strong, difficult times lie ahead with her son and her father, Martin, who suffers from early dementia.

So far, season 4 seems set to tie in with Lang’s desire for Unforgotten to reflect the nation’s psyche in each series.

“Unforgotten is a political piece with a small ‘p’ in the sense that it tries to talk about and address the state of the nation and where we are psychologically,” he explained. “From there, I draw up a detailed plan.”

Who will be in the cast of Unforgotten series four?

While both Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar are confirmed to return, there’s no word yet on the guest stars who will become our main suspects.

Previous actors to take part in Unforgotten include Alex Jennings, Kevin McNally, Trevor Eve, Mark Bonnar, Gemma Jones, Tom Courtenay, James Fleet and Bryony Hannah, so we’re excited to hear who will be joining the cast this time.

Unforgotten has a history of picking comic actors for some of their more serious roles – something Lang takes pride in:

“The brilliant thing on this show is that our number one choice [for a role] pretty much always says yes,” he explained. “Neil Morrisey was a surprising choice – I mean, not a surprise to me because I always thought he was a brilliant actor and he is. Maybe people knew him better as a comic actor, and I don’t always draw much of a distinction. But it’s good to surprise an audience, I think, to jog them out of what they think an actor like Neil can do.”

Bhaskar added that comedy actors are sometimes more effective when taking on more dramatic roles.

“Actors who can do comedy can apply that timing to drama,” he said. “When I’m thinking about it now, all of the main actors in all of the series can handle comedy. Not all dramatic actors can but all of these actors could. They have the sense of timing one needs for comedy, and can apply it to the drama.

“Also in terms of a more communal, on-set experience, they’re all really good fun. I’ve not laughed so much.”

Meet the cast of Unforgotten series three

What happened at the end of Unforgotten series three?

Spoiler warning: Do NOT read this unless you have seen the Unforgotten series 3 finale

In a dramatic series finale, it emerged that Hayley Reid was part of a much larger and even darker story – and Dr Tim Finch (Alex Jennings) was a rapist, serial killer and psychopath. His respectability was all a façade. Once he realised the game was up and he would be going to jail, he let the mask slip and the man underneath was finally visible.

The only way for him to regain control of this situation was to tease the police with something they want: information.

As Lang told RadioTimes.com: “At that point, he thinks, ‘okay, well I’ve been kind of waiting for this moment all my life.’ He thinks, ‘I’ve had a good run.’ He’d been probably killing for 25, 30 years, and at that point he thought: ‘Okay, I’ve lost control of my liberty, but I do still have control of the information that I hold.’ He’s going to start spooning it out.”

Unforgotten writer Chris Lang explains THAT series three finale twist – and why it makes so much sense

As Dr Finch’s revelations got to Cassie, she decided to take a little time away from her job to recover and to give romance a chance with DCI John Bentley (Alastair MacKenzie).

Chris Lowe (James Fleet) regained the trust of his fiancé and moved into their house together, while Pete Carr (Neil Morrissey) lost his wife and kids when his lies were exposed.

TV host James Hollis (Kevin McNally) also had to deal with a shattered marriage, although he was beginning to repair his relationship with the troubled grown-up son he had suspected of killing Hayley for all these years.