when-is-the-third-day-on-sky-atlantic?-what’s-it-about?

Premium broadcasters Sky and HBO have had a fruitful start to their collaborative efforts, bringing the likes of Chernobyl, Catherine the Great and The Young Pope to audiences.

Now, they’re gearing up for another high profile drama with Jude Law, this time from the mind of Dennis Kelly, who previously wrote Channel 4’s acclaimed drama series Utopia.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Third Day…

When is The Third Day airing on Sky Atlantic?

The Third Day does not have a confirmed premiere date just yet, but we know it will be heading to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV sometime in 2020.

What’s The Third Day about?

The six episode series will be split in half to make two distinct chapters, first “Summer” and then “Winter.”

The former follows Sam as he travels out to an isolated island off the British coast, where he witnesses the strange customs of the local residents which include rituals that bring his past traumas back to the surface.

Eventually, the line between reality and fantasy begins to blur, which puts Sam up against the locals and their way of life.

The latter half follows Helen, an outsider who arrives on the island seeking answers.

It is unclear whether these narratives are linked, but production company Punchdrunk International were founded by a theatre company renowned for ambitious interweaving stories.

Dennis Kelly (Utopia) is on scripting duties while the two parts of the series will be directed by Marc Munden (National Treasure) and Philippa Lowthorpe (Three Girls) respectively.

Who is in the cast of The Third Day?

Jude Law (The Young Pope) will take on the role of Sam, the lead for the first half of the series, while Naomie Harris (007: No Time To Die) will star in the second half as Helen.

The supporting cast is looking equally robust so far, with Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant), Paddy Considine (The Death of Stalin) and Emily Watson (Chernobyl) all set to appear in unrevealed roles.