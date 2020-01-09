when-is-the-supervet:-noel-fitzpatrick-on-tv?

The Supervet (also known as Noel Fitzpatrick) is returning to screens with a new series, where he’ll tend to more injured and poorly pets using cutting-edge new procedures.

The veterinarian has made a name for himself over the last few years by helping a number of animals make remarkable recoveries.

Here’s what you need to know about the new episode…

What is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick about?

The return of the documentary following the work of vet Noel Fitzpatrick, who uses cutting-edge procedures in his treatment of the animals in his care.

Yes, Radio Times critic Jane Rackham gave us her thoughts on the show:

“When an animal has such complex developmental deformities that any treatment to achieve a reasonable quality of life will be prolonged and arduous, many vets would suggest euthanasia.

But when Noel Fitzpatrick sees Merida, a six-month-old rough collie with serious orthopaedic problems, he argues that “we live in a world where surgery and possibility is moving forward all the time” and he believes that families who love their animals deserve that choice. So Merida is in with a chance of a new lease of life.

He also sees Elmo, an “intact” feisty cat, referred after being hit by a car. Noel advocates neutering him during the surgery to repair his leg. Elmo’s not keen.”

What time is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick on Channel 4?

The Supervet is on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursday 9th January 2020.