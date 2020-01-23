when-is-the-supervet:-noel-fitzpatrick-on-tv?

The Supervet (also known as Noel Fitzpatrick) is returning to screens with a new series, where he’ll tend to more injured and poorly pets using cutting-edge new procedures.

The veterinarian has made a name for himself over the last few years by helping a number of animals make remarkable recoveries.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest episode…

What is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick about?

On tonight’s episode of The Supervet, Noel treats 15-stone English mastiff Bear, who has a ruptured ligament in his knee – but as the dog goes into theatre, a major team effort is needed to get this massive patient through surgery. Siamese cat Bluebell is rushed in after being hit by a car and golden retriever Henry is suffering from a chronically damaged spinal disc.

Do you have a review for The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick?

Yes, Radio Times critic Jane Rackham gave us her thoughts on the show:

“I’m not God, I’m just a bloke trying to do his best,” says Noel Fitzpatrick, even though his “best” can be near-miraculous.

He certainly needs to summon all his skills this week: he’s operating on Bear, a 95-kilo English mastiff with a ruptured knee ligament; Bluebell, a cat that’s been knocked over by a car and may have permanent nerve damage in her leg; and Henry, a golden retriever with spinal cord issues. Henry’s owner lost a previous pet on the operating table so needs reassurance before Noel can go ahead with this intricate procedure.

“Darling boy!” she squeals afterwards. She means Henry, but a chortling Noel pretends she means him.

What time is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick on Channel 4?

The Supervet continues on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020.