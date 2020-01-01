when-is-the-snail-and-the-whale-on-tv-this-new-year’s-day?

When is The Snail and The Whale on TV?

The Snail and The Whale will air at 2.05pm on Wednesday 1st January on BBC One.

Review: Julia Donaldson’s BBC animation The Snail and the Whale is a beautiful visual treat

What is The Snail and The Whale about?

Created by Oscar-nominated production company Magic Light Pictures and based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s children’s book, The Snail And The Whale is the uplifting story of a tiny snail who longs to see the world, and “manages to hitch a ride on the tail of a huge humpback whale,” according to the synopsis.

Rob Brydon, who has starred in all of Magic Light’s animated specials for BBC1, said: “It’s always so wonderful to work with Magic Light on these animated specials for Christmas. The Snail and the Whale is a longstanding favourite in our house.

“It’s an epic journey across the globe, where the tiniest creature and the mightiest mammal experiences the vastness of our planet together,” he added.

Who stars in The Snail and The Whale?

Meet the voice cast of The Snail and the Whale

Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins (Paddington, The Shape Of Water) will voice the eponymous snail, while Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey, The Trip) voices the whale.

Also joining the voice cast are Cariad Lloyd (Peep Show, Murder in Successville) as the teacher and Game of Thrones’ Dame Diana Rigg as the narrator.

Is there a trailer for The Snail and The Whale?

Yes! Here’s a taste of what’s to come…