when-is-the-next-steam-sale-and-how-long-will-the-lunar-new-year-sale-go-on-for?

A huge sale on Stream is offering gamers the chance to pick up both old classics and new releases at great prices.

The digital marketplace is marking the Lunar New Year with dozens of daily deals and discounts for players.

With this year being the Year of the Rat, users receive rat tokens which they’re able to put towards their purchase, although are also able to use the coins to personalise their profiles.

When does the Steam sale end?

Steam kicked off its Lunar New Year sale on January 24 and it will end on January 27.

Like its seasonal sales throughout the year, these bargains will only be available for a few days.

While the next sale date has not been released as yet, Steam have hosted spring, summer, Halloween, Black Friday and winter sales.

After the 2019 Lunar New Year sale, which began on February 15, there wasn’t another sale until the end of May, so if last year is anything to go by, we might have months to wait before we see another batch of discounts on Steam.

What are the best deals in the Steam sale?

Huge discounts are being offered on some of the most popular games of 2019, with deals changing daily.

The best deals include:

Total War: Three Kingdoms, £33.74 (20% off)



Hitman 2, £15.65 (67% off)



Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, £19.99 (60% off)



Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, £43.99 (20% off)



Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, £11.24, (25% off)

