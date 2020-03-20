when-is-the-master-of-scares-conjuring-part-3-coming-to-the-theaters?-what-might-happen-this-time-is-this-horror-masterpiece?-read-to-know-all-details.

The most anticipated horror movie, The Conjuring is gonna get back on the big screen with its third part, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me’. Director of the franchise is Michael Chaves and it is written by McGoldrick and James Wan. The screenplay is penned by David Leslie Johnson.

Production of the third part started in 2016. However, Wan is not gonna lead the film this time because of scheduling issues. The Conjuring 3 is gonna hit the big screens on 11 September, 2020.

It is gonna be the most interesting of all the Conjuring series. The movie will be a combination of fear and crime. Thus, it is gonna be a thrilling one. The anonymous crime in the movie will even manipulate the paranormal specialists Lorraine Warren and Ed. They will experience something that they have never witnessed earlier.

Both of them will have to go beyond their limits and struggle a lot for soul of a fellow. Ed and Warren will find a lot of difficulties on their way to get the soul.

The cast members include Vera Farmiga who will play Lorraine Warren, Patrick Wilson playing Ed Warren, Mitchell Hoog playing juvenile Ed Warren. Steve Coulter will be seen as Father Gordo, Charlene Amoia will play Judy Glatzel, Sterling Jerins will play Judy Warren, Sarah Catherine Hook is gonna play Debbie Glatzel, Megan Ashley Brown will be seen as juvenile Lorraine Warren, Ruairi O’Connor will play Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Ronnie Gene Blevins will be seen as Alan Bono.

In addition to these, Shannon Kook will play Drew Thomas and Julian Hilliard will be playing David Glatzel.

No, there’s no trailer of the movie released till now. Thus, you’ll have to wait for the trailer launch. It will probably happen sometime before the movie releases.