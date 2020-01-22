when-is-the-labour-leadership-debate-on-channel-4?-who-is-taking-part?

Following a major defeat in the most recent general election, Jeremy Corbyn is stepping down as leader of the Labour Party, leaving the position vacant for one of his political colleagues.

Four MPs are now formally in the running for the Labour leadership, those being Rebecca Long Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry, each hoping to unite their party toward a more successful future.

Here’s everything you need to know about the live Labour Leadership Debate on Channel 4…

When is the Labour Leadership Debate on TV?

The Labour Leadership debate will be aired live on Channel 4 at 8pm on Monday 17th February 2020.

Who is hosting the Labour Leadership Debate?

The debate will be chaired by Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who was also one of the hosts on Channel 4’s most recent Alternative Election Night programme.

Who is taking part in the live Labour Leadership Debate?

Channel 4 have confirmed that the four remaining contenders for the position of Labour leader, Rebecca Long Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry, will all be participating in the televised debate.

Jess Phillips was initially announced as taking part, but later dropped out of the leadership race.

What will be the format of the debate?

Over the course of one hour, the debate will feature questions from a live audience comprised of members of the public, with Guru-Murthy guiding the topics of discussion.

When does voting for the new Labour leader begin?

The ballot for Labour leader will be open to most existing members of the party from Friday 21st February until Thursday 2nd April. The results will be announced soon after voting closes.