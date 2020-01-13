when-is-the-invisible-man-released-and-who-is-in-the-film-cast?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

It’s a classic tale of obsession and crazy scientists taking things too far.

Now H.G. Wells’ 1897 sci-fi story is ready for a big-screen revival.

The 2020 version of The Invisible Man promises to be a terrifying modern tale of stalker-level obsession inspired by the classic monster character.

The first Hollywood film version of the novel was in 1933 and starred Claude Rains as Dr. Jack Griffin and became Universal’s most successful horror film since Frankenstein.

When is The Invisible Man released in the UK?

The Invisible Man will be released on February 28, 2020.

The build-up has been immense, with the official trailer, aired in November 2019, gaining more than five million views on YouTube.

Who is in The Invisible Man cast?

The biggest star is Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss who fronts the Jason Blum-produced adaptation after Johnny Depp was dropped. Elisabeth’s previous work includes Us and The Handmaid’s Tale.

The actual Invisible Man is being played by The House On Haunting Hill actor Oliver Jackson- Cohen.

Storm Reid is also on the bill, following her performance in the acclaimed HBO hit Euphoria. Aldis Hodge, who starred in Straight Outta Compton, will play her father.





