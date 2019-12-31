when-is-the-invisible-man-out-in-cinemas?

It may not be part of the “Dark Universe” anymore, but after a long and troubled production The Invisible Man will finally be hitting theatres in 2020. With no spin-offs to worry this will be a good old-fashioned standalone horror movie – featuring one of cinema’s classic monsters.

Here’s everything you need to know about 2020’s The Invisible Man…

When is The Invisible Man out?

The Invisible Man hits theatres on 28th February 2020.

Does The Invisible Man relate to the novel?

In short: no, not really. H.G. Wells’ original 1897 novel follows optics researcher Griffin, who makes himself invisible but then becomes somewhat unhinged and begins a murder spree.

The 2020 film takes a far more conventional horror route, following modern-day woman Cecilia Kass who is terrorised by a seemingly invisible entity shortly after her abusive ex-boyfriend dies. Kass will receive a large sum of money from her ex-boyfriend’s will if she can prove she is mentally stable. But that proves a little doubtful when she tells authorities that something invisible is trying to murder her…

Is Johnny Depp in The Invisible Man?

Johnny Depp was indeed cast in the title role while the film was still part of the Universal’s MCU rival “The Dark Universe”, but Depp’s film was cancelled along with several other spin-offs following the critical and box office failure of 2017’s The Mummy.

Horror maestros Blumhouse Productions then obtained the rights, resulting in this Johnny Depp-less film.

Who is in the cast of The Invisible Man?

The film will still have some considerable acting talent, most notably The Handmaid’s Tale Elisabeth Moss as the tormented Cecilia Kass, with The Haunting of Hill House’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen does some haunting of his own while playing Cecilia’s ex-boyfriend and Straight Outta Compton’s Aldis Hodge as friend James.