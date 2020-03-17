When is The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2- The haunting of Bly Manor coming? Check out to know the release date, cast, season 2 plot details and more latest updates.

The Haunting Of Hill House is an American anthology supernatural horror drama web television series. Mike Flanagan is the creator and director of the series and it is released on Netflix. It is produced by Amblin Television and Paramount Television. The first season is based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name. It was praised by critics for it’s direction, production values and acting.

The Haunting Of Hill House season 2 release date



Looking at all of the positive acclaim season one received, there is no doubt that The Haunting Of Hill House will back for a second season. Netflix renewed the series for a second as an anthology series in February 21, 2019. The season is titled as The Haunting Of Bly Manor and is based on The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. The production had started on 30th of September 2019 and ended on 21st of February 2020. It is set to release in 2020, however the exact release date is not known.

The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 Plot



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Flanagan said, “I don’t want to speculate too much about season two until Netflix and Paramount and Amblin let us know if they want one. What I will say, though, is that as far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done.”

This indicates that the plot of season two will have no link with the first season. All we know that the plot of based on the book Turn of the Screw.

The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 Cast



Victoria Pedretti as Dani



Henry Thomas



Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter





Kate Siegel



T’Nia Miller



Catherine Parker



Rahul Kohli



Benjamin Evan Ainsworth



Amelie Smith



Amelia Eve

Have you braces yourself for the second season. Comment your thoughts below.