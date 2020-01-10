when-is-the-greek-islands-with-julia-bradbury-on-tv?

TV presenter and intrepid explorer Julia Bradbury embarks on a new quest to reconnect with her Greek family heritage. Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on TV?

The series kicks off on Friday 10th January at 8pm on ITV, and continues at the same timeslot weekly.

What is The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury about?

After many sun-drenched holidays in popular tourist destinations, Julia Bradbury explores the hidden side of Greece, starting off in Crete where she heads to the Dikti mountains and befriends a goat shepherd.

Do you have a review for The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury?

Yes, Radio Times critic Gill Crawford gave us her thoughts on the series:

“Last seen patching up a cottage in Portugal and visiting Australia, Julia Bradbury now turns to another popular holiday destination. Julia’s mother is Greek, and although her heritage is important to her, she doesn’t know that much about the country. During this series she’ll be exploring both popular and less visited Greek islands, and starts off on the biggest, Crete.

“Away from the coastal resorts, she heads into the rugged heart of the island to make cheese. She meets local artisans (she’s particularly smitten by one – “He’s a bit of a Greek god, isn’t he?” she swoons), and learns the poignant story of the nearby island of Spinalonga. It’s the perfect response to dark days.”