when-is-the-goop-lab-on-netflix?-what-is-it-about?

by Hannah Parry Billings

Some may be familiar with Gwyneth Paltrow as a star of the screen and others as the founder of lifestyle website Goop. In Goop Lab she appears to combine the two with her series all about exploring ideas and pushing boundaries regarding healthy and lifestyle.

With everything from jumping into freezing cold water to the female orgasm, viewers are sure to find a topic which intrigues.

When will Goop Lab be on Netflix?

Goop Lab will be available on Netflix on the 24th of January 2020, with six episodes with all being released simultaneously.

What is Goop Lab about?

Goop Lab is the visual narrative adaptation of Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website.

Paltrow launched Goop in 2008 after the monotony of movie stardom, she was “calling [for] something else besides making out with Matt Damon on screen.”

The website started with a homespun weekly newsletter which then grew into a place where hard conversations and curiosity typified the message.

Goop Lab take the ethos of the website, and shows viewers how to step out of their boundaries, be daring and shake up their routines. After all, as Paltrow professes, “we are here one time, one life” and being “dangerous” and “unregulated” appears to be the Goop way.

There has been some criticism about the Netflix documentary, which is claimed to promote Paltrow’s business (which makes 70 per cent of its income through product sales), which has been claimed to make unsubstantiated and dangerous health claims.

Indeed, the trailer quotes “dangerous” and “unregulated” during depictions of cold-water therapy, psychic mediums and exorcisms. They also say that they try to “explore ideas that may seem out there, or too scary”.

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow Adam Rose/Netflix

Episodes focus on specific topics, such as energy healing, so viewers can easily pick and choose topics which interest them

The ‘docu-series’ is clearly out there to shock and inspire the audience into more ‘holistic’ remedies. This seems to hark back to the days of pre-modern medicine in which such exercises were more regularly used.

Using positive energy and thought can hardly be sniffed at as good advice and is not new to the documentary scene, however the line is thin between suggestion and remedy and viewers will be intrigued as to how this is represented.

Who appears in Goop Lab?

The mini-series is hosted and produced by Gwyneth Paltrow (Iron Man, Shakespeare in Love), who is joined by fellow host Elise Loehnen.

Other producers are Natalie Doerr, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Shauna Minoprio.

Is there a trailer?

On 6th January, Netflix released the first trailer for Goop Lab, which you can see below.