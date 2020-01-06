Home NEWS When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Time, TV channel, stream...

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Time, TV channel, stream and ball numbers

Mary Smith
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is made on Monday night ahead of the Arsenal vs Leeds tie, with all remaining teams learning their fate.

There have been some shocks so far but most of the biggest teams remain, with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all winning, while Man Utd and Spurs picked up draws to remain in the hat.

Premier League sides Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Aston Villa are the ones to have fallen at the first hurdle and will have to comfort themselves with the ability to focus on league duties.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The fourth round draw takes place on Monday 6 January at 7.35pm.

What TV channel is the FA Cup fourth round draw being shown on and is there a live stream?

BBC One will be showing the draw ahead of the third round clash between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates.

You can stream the draw on the BBC website or on iPlayer if you have a TV licence.

When are the fourth round matches?

Fourth round contests begin on Friday 24 January.

FA Cup fourth round draw ball numbers

1 LEICESTER CITY


2 QUEENS PARK RANGERS


3 FULHAM


4 CHELSEA


5 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS or MANCHESTER UNITED


6 WEST BROMWICH ALBION


7 ROCHDALE or NEWCASTLE UNITED


8 CARDIFF CITY or CARLISLE UNITED


9 OXFORD UNITED


10 SHEFFIELD UNITED


11 SOUTHAMPTON


12 LIVERPOOL


13 BRISTOL CITY or SHREWSBURY TOWN


14 AFC BOURNEMOUTH


15 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY


16 BRISTOL ROVERS or COVENTRY CITY


17 BARNSLEY


18 MANCHESTER CITY


19 MIDDLESBROUGH or TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR


20 READING or BLACKPOOL


21 WATFORD or TRANMERE ROVERS


22 NORWICH CITY


23 MILLWALL


24 DERBY COUNTY


25 ROTHERHAM UNITED or HULL CITY


26 BRENTFORD


27 PORTSMOUTH


28 ARSENAL or LEEDS UNITED


29 WEST HAM UNITED


30 NORTHAMPTON TOWN


31 BURNLEY


32 BIRMINGHAM CITY

