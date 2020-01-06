when-is-the-fa-cup-fourth-round-draw?-time,-tv-channel,-stream-and-ball-numbers

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is made on Monday night ahead of the Arsenal vs Leeds tie, with all remaining teams learning their fate.

There have been some shocks so far but most of the biggest teams remain, with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all winning, while Man Utd and Spurs picked up draws to remain in the hat.

Premier League sides Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Aston Villa are the ones to have fallen at the first hurdle and will have to comfort themselves with the ability to focus on league duties.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The fourth round draw takes place on Monday 6 January at 7.35pm.

What TV channel is the FA Cup fourth round draw being shown on and is there a live stream?

BBC One will be showing the draw ahead of the third round clash between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates.

You can stream the draw on the BBC website or on iPlayer if you have a TV licence.

When are the fourth round matches?

Fourth round contests begin on Friday 24 January.

FA Cup fourth round draw ball numbers

1 LEICESTER CITY



2 QUEENS PARK RANGERS



3 FULHAM



4 CHELSEA



5 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS or MANCHESTER UNITED



6 WEST BROMWICH ALBION



7 ROCHDALE or NEWCASTLE UNITED



8 CARDIFF CITY or CARLISLE UNITED



9 OXFORD UNITED



10 SHEFFIELD UNITED



11 SOUTHAMPTON



12 LIVERPOOL



13 BRISTOL CITY or SHREWSBURY TOWN



14 AFC BOURNEMOUTH



15 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY



16 BRISTOL ROVERS or COVENTRY CITY



17 BARNSLEY



18 MANCHESTER CITY



19 MIDDLESBROUGH or TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR



20 READING or BLACKPOOL



21 WATFORD or TRANMERE ROVERS



22 NORWICH CITY



23 MILLWALL



24 DERBY COUNTY



25 ROTHERHAM UNITED or HULL CITY



26 BRENTFORD



27 PORTSMOUTH



28 ARSENAL or LEEDS UNITED



29 WEST HAM UNITED



30 NORTHAMPTON TOWN



31 BURNLEY



32 BIRMINGHAM CITY

