when-is-the-fa-cup-fourth-round-draw?-time,-tv-channel,-stream-and-ball-numbers

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is made on Monday night ahead of the Arsenal vs Leeds tie, with all remaining teams learning their fate.
There have been some shocks so far but most of the biggest teams remain, with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all winning, while Man Utd and Spurs picked up draws to remain in the hat.
Premier League sides Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Aston Villa are the ones to have fallen at the first hurdle and will have to comfort themselves with the ability to focus on league duties.
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The fourth round draw takes place on Monday 6 January at 7.35pm.
What TV channel is the FA Cup fourth round draw being shown on and is there a live stream?
BBC One will be showing the draw ahead of the third round clash between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates.
You can stream the draw on the BBC website or on iPlayer if you have a TV licence.
When are the fourth round matches?
Fourth round contests begin on Friday 24 January.
FA Cup fourth round draw ball numbers
1 LEICESTER CITY
2 QUEENS PARK RANGERS
3 FULHAM
4 CHELSEA
5 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS or MANCHESTER UNITED
6 WEST BROMWICH ALBION
7 ROCHDALE or NEWCASTLE UNITED
8 CARDIFF CITY or CARLISLE UNITED
9 OXFORD UNITED
10 SHEFFIELD UNITED
11 SOUTHAMPTON
12 LIVERPOOL
13 BRISTOL CITY or SHREWSBURY TOWN
14 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
15 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
16 BRISTOL ROVERS or COVENTRY CITY
17 BARNSLEY
18 MANCHESTER CITY
19 MIDDLESBROUGH or TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
20 READING or BLACKPOOL
21 WATFORD or TRANMERE ROVERS
22 NORWICH CITY
23 MILLWALL
24 DERBY COUNTY
25 ROTHERHAM UNITED or HULL CITY
26 BRENTFORD
27 PORTSMOUTH
28 ARSENAL or LEEDS UNITED
29 WEST HAM UNITED
30 NORTHAMPTON TOWN
31 BURNLEY
32 BIRMINGHAM CITY
