when-is-the-english-game-released?-what’s-it-about?-who’s-in-it?

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is turning his hand to footy in 2020, with Netflix’s The English Game.

The drama series will explore the origins of the sport, tracking it back to Northern England in the mid-1800s.

Here’s everything we know about the show.

When is The English Game released on Netflix?

The six-part drama will be released at some point in 2020. Production began in England in Spring 2019.

Former Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson told RadioTimes.com in May that he was filming in Yorkshire, with production (for his parts at least) set to run through July.

“We’re filming all around Yorkshire and the North West at the moment until the end of July,” he said. “I feel extremely lucky to be working with all these brilliant people on great projects, it’s a very exciting time.”

Who is in the cast of The English Game?

Edward Holcroft, Kevin Guthrie, Charlotte Hope and Craig Parkinson are the first names on the billing for the new series.

James Harkness, Niamh Walsh, Sam Keeley, Gerard Kearns, Daniel Ings, Henry Loyd Hughes and Ben Batt will also feature.

What is The English Game about?

The series will chart the origins of football and explore “how those involved in its creation reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world’s most popular sport”, according to a release from Netflix.

Is there a trailer for The English Game?

Not yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as it appears.