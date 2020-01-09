when-is-the-1917-film-release-date-and-what-awards-has-it-been-nominated-for?

Sam Mendes’ (Skyfall, American Beauty) new film 1917 is expected to clean up this awards season, having already scored gongs at the Golden Globes.

The movie, starring Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman and Pride’s George MacKay, is based on war stories Mendes’ grandfather told him.

It follows two soldiers in World War I who are tasked with taking a message to another battalion who will, without the warning that the two young men carry with them, walk into a trap.

If that sounds like your cup of tea then read on, because we’ve got what you need to know about when 1917 is released and what awards it’s up for so far.

1917 is set for release in the UK on 10 January 2020.

It saw an initial limited released in the US in December, but it will also have a secondary release across the pond from 10 January.

What awards has 1917 been nominated for?

1917 is in with a chance of cleaning up at the Bafta Awards, with a total of nine nominations.

The movie is up for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Director, Original Score, Cinematography, Production Design, Makeup & Hair, Sound and Special and Visual Effects.

Meanwhile at the Golden Globes, 1917 took home the gongs for Best Motion Picture: Drama, and Best Director: Motion Picture after having also been nominated for Best Original Score: Motion Picture.

1917 is also up for several Critic’s Choice Awards – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects and Best Action Movie.

1917 will hit cinemas in the UK on 10 January.

