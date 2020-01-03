when-is-she-hulk-released-on-disney+?-what’s-it-about?

Marvel Studios have made a number of huge announcements about upcoming additions to the MCU, with one of the most exciting being a solo series for the fan-favourite character: She-Hulk.

Here’s everything you need to know about her live-action debut…

When is She-Hulk going to be released on Disney ?

The series is expected to premiere at some point in 2022, although no official release date has yet been confirmed.

Who is She-Hulk?

She-Hulk made her first appearance in November 1979’s Savage She-Hulk #1, which reveals her dramatic origin story. Jennifer Walters is a skilled lawyer and the cousin of Bruce Banner (aka The Incredible Hulk), who is gunned down by a crime boss with a vendetta against her.

With her life on the line, Banner performs an emergency blood transfusion which sees him pass some of his gamma radiation onto her, transforming her into She-Hulk.

Walters doesn’t suffer from the same anger issues as her cousin which has allowed her to keep her day job even when in Hulk form, recently establishing her very own legal practice in the Marvel comic books.

Who is going to play She-Hulk in the Disney series?

There have been no casting announcements for the series just yet, but it’s quite likely that Marvel will decide on a lead actress well in advance of its premiere.

After all, Hailee Steinfeld has already been linked to the part of Kate Bishop in the upcoming Hawkeye show on Disney , and that isn’t expected until late 2021.

While we don’t know who’s starring in She-Hulk, we have heard some news about behind-the-camera talent. Jessica Gao will serve as the lead writer of the series, fresh off her Emmy win for penning Rick and Morty’s famous Pickle Rick episode.

Will She-Hulk crossover with the MCU movies?

Marvel are taking a different approach with their Disney shows than they did with the likes of Agents of SHIELD and Netflix’s The Defenders. While their previous TV offerings were technically set in the MCU, their links with the movies were tenuous at best.

However, the Disney shows announced so far, which include Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye, will all tie in directly with the events unfolding in the MCU movies.

In fact, in an interview with Bloomberg, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said: “If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, you’ll probably need a Disney Plus subscription.”