when-is-season-2-of-ricky-gervais-series-after-life-released?

Ricky Gervais’ brutally honest comedy After Life is coming back to Netflix for a second series.

This means fans will be reunited with Gervais’ grieving protagonist Tony – but who else will be reprising their roles? And when will the new episodes hit Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know WARNING: SPOILERS FOR AFTER LIFE SERIES ONE…

When is After Life season 2 on Netflix?

After Life will return for a second series on Netflix in spring 2020.

Netflix announced the news with a Twitter post

Netflix announced the news with a Twitter post captioned with a quote from Ricky Gervais: “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming.

“But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.”

Gervais announced in March that he had already begun writing series two, and in August he shared a photo from the read-through…

Filming on the new season began on 9th September, 2019.

Filming on the new season began on 9th September, 2019.

What is After Life about?

After Life follows misanthropic newspaper journalist Tony (Gervais), who learns to cope after the death of his wife by deciding to say and do whatever he likes, whatever the consequences.

Tony becomes depressed and suicidal after his beloved Lisa (Kerry Godliman) passes away from breast cancer, and tries to embraces a rude and destructive personality, but finds himself undermined by the kindness of those around him.

Despite the subject matter being pretty heavy, the sitcom has been praised for being both poignant and funny in equal measure.

Who will be in the cast of After Life season two?

Gervais will definitely be back as the creator and star of the show and, although casting hasn’t been confirmed, it is expected that most of the original actors will reprise their roles in the sitcom, including…

Kerry Godliman as Tony’s late wife Lisa, Ashley Jensen as the nurse of Tony’s father, Roisin Conaty as local prostitute Daphne, Diane Morgan as Tony’s colleague, Tony Way as Tony’s colleague and friend, Mandeep Dhillon as a trainee journalist, David Bradley as Tony’s father, Tom Basden as Tony’s boss and brother-in-law Matt, Penelope Wilton as widow Anne and Paul Kaye as the psychiatrist.

Tim Plester’s character Julian is not expected to return – unless, like Lisa, he appears in flashbacks.

What will happen in After Life season two?

Gervais previously revealed that there is “a little clue” in the final episode of the first season as to where the show could go next.

During Tony’s graveside deep and meaningful with Anne, he says: “I’m going to carry on saying and doing what I want and punishing the world, but I’m going to punish people who deserve it. I’m going to use my superpower for good.”

Who is creator and star Ricky Gervais?

Gervais created sitcoms The Office, Extras, Derek and Life’s Too Short and feature films Cemetery Junction (with his long-time collaborator Stephen Merchant), David Brent: Life on the Road and Special Correspondents.

He also has a list of Hollywood credits including the movies Ghost Town, Muppets Most Wanted, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and The Invention of Lying, and has hosted the Golden Globes four times.

Is there a trailer for After Life season 2?

Not yet, but here’s a compilation of outtakes from series one to get you in the mood…