when-is-sarah-phelps’-next-agatha-christie-drama-the-pale-horse-on-tv?

On the heels of The ABC Murders and Ordeal by Innocence, screenwriter Sarah Phelps is bringing one other Agatha Christie to the itsy-bitsy conceal.

When is The Pale Horse on TV?

CONFIRMED: The Pale Horse will initiate up on Sunday 9th February 2020 at 9pm on BBC One.

The 2nd episode will air the following Sunday, 16th February.

Sarah Phelps told RadioTimes.com in February 2019 that she used to be planning to handle The Pale Horse as her next Agatha Christie – and in June, the BBC formally announced that it had commissioned the drama as a two-parter. Filming quickly started in Bristol and the Cotswolds, wrapping in September 2019.

What is The Pale Horse about?

In accordance with Agatha Christie’s 1961 unusual The Pale Horse, Sarah Phelps’ adaptation centres spherical the character of Note Easterbrook, a man whose title appears on a mysterious checklist chanced on within the shoe of a needless lady.

Easterbrook begins an investigation into how and why his title came to appear on the checklist, and is drawn to The Pale Horse, the dwelling of three rumoured witches in a tiny village called Well-known Deeping.

Other folks inform the witches can bring together rid of rich relatives the usage of darkish arts, however as the physique depend rises, Easterbrook turns into extra and further determined to search out a logical clarification – and figure out who may per chance well perchance per chance need him needless.

James Prichard, Govt Producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Restricted, says: “The Pale Horse used to be no doubt one of the later novels penned by my big grandmother, written as it used to be in the 1960s. This unique drama enables author Sarah Phelps to proceed her exploration of the 20th century thru Christie’s reports, with the e book’s improbable, foreboding atmosphere fully safe to Sarah’s extraordinary form of adaptation.”

The Pale Horse has been tailored for TV twice forward of, with ITV dramatising variations of the story in 1996 and 2010. Amazon Top Video is on board as a co-producer and can fair tranquil allege the drama in the US.

Who is in the solid of The Pale Horse?

Rufus Sewell and Skins alumni Kaya Scodelario will lead the all-superstar lineup, playing Note Easterbrook and his necessary other Hermia respectively.

“The solid is unparalleled,” Sarah Phelps told RadioTimes.com. “Rufus Sewell, Kaya Scodelario, Rita Tushingham – the huge Rita Tushingham. And Kathy Kiera Clarke, Sheila Atim, Bertie Carvel – I mean holy God we’re lucky. And Rufus Sewell taking a glimpse improbable in a suit in a sexy vintage automobile is persistently a fair part, isn’t it? Let’s be fair.”

Bertie Carvel (Physician Foster) will play Zachariah Osborne; Sean Pertwee (Gotham, Major) Detective Inspector Lejeune; Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve, Indian Summers) David Ardingly; Poppy Gilbert (Name The Midwife) Thomasina Tuckerton; Madeleine Bowyer (Black Replicate, Britannia) Jessie Davis; and Ellen Robertson (Snowflake, Britney Soho) Poppy.

Additional additions to the solid contain Sarah Woodward (Queens of Mystery), Georgina Campbell (His Black Materials) and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered).

The “trio of witches” are played by Rita Tushingham (Vera, A Taste of Honey), Sheila Atim (Lady From The North Country, Bloodmoon) and Kathy Kiera Clarke (Derry Women, Tartuffe).

Will Sarah Phelps possess it up adapting Agatha Christie?

This would be Sarah Phelps’ fifth Agatha Christie adaptation for the BBC. But it surely will also be her final – a minimal of for now, as the screenwriter has revealed she persistently intended to raise five of the novels to the itsy-bitsy conceal as a “quintet”.

Over the final few years, Phelps has dramatised And Then There Had been None, The Survey for the Prosecution, Ordeal by Innocence and The ABC Murders. She has introduced her own vision to each adaptation, sparking both reward and criticism for changing the ending or for giving Hercule Poirot a makeover.

Earlier than The Pale Horse, Phelps told RadioTimes.com, “After I was engaged on And Then There Had been None [in 2015], there used to be a bit converse in my head asserting that I could per chance well perchance write a quintet and duvet 50 years of the tumultuous blood-soaked 20th century within the genre of the ruin mystery.”

She added: “Having now executed the 1920s, the origin and pause of the ’30s, as properly as the 1950s, the following one goes to be space in the 1960s.”

But asked in September 2019 whether or now now not she can be tempted aid to avoid losing any extra, she acknowledged: “I don’t know, it’ll depend. It would depend.”

Additionally, Gwyneth Hughes’ Agatha Christie adaptation Death Comes as the End used to be commissioned one after the other, and we’re tranquil looking at for news on that one. Thought this assign…