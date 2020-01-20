when-is-prince-harry-going-to-canada-to-be-with-meghan-and-archie?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to walk away from royal life entirely, giving up their HRH titles and splitting their time between North America and the UK.

Meghan went to Canada shortly after the announcement to join son Archie while Harry stayed in the UK to attend a ‘crisis summit’ at Sandringham with the Queen, William and Charles.

Meghan did not join in the talks because ‘the Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for the Duchess to join.’

Harry, 35, has since been seen at engagements in London, such as his Sentebale charity dinner, where he said the couple had ‘no other option’ but to step back from the Royal Family.

So, when will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunite, and when will Harry leave the UK?

When is Harry going to Canada to join Meghan and Archie?

Harry is expected to fly to Vancouver in the coming days to be with his wife and son.

He did not leave at the same time as Meghan in order to thrash out the details of their departure and because of prior engagements.

As well as his charity fundraiser this weekend, the Duke of Sussex also carried out the draw for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup on Thursday.

Meghan, 38, flew back to join Archie who stayed with a nanny while his parents flew to the UK to break the bombshell news.

Her best friend Jessica Mulroney is understood to have looked after him.

What did Prince Harry say in his speech?

Prince Harry broke his silence yesterday in a long speech delivered at his Sentebale fundraiser at The Ivy Chelsea Garden.

In the emotional speech, he talked about his ‘great sadness’ over their decision and said it was ‘not made lightly.’

He said: ‘The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life.’

He closed his speech with a heartfelt thank you to his supporters: ‘I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith – thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step.’

