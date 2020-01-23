Of all the questions gaming fans may have, one of the most frequently asked right now is when Sony will finally release the PlayStation 5 in the UK.

While we know that the next generation of PlayStation is on the way, Sony have been pretty vague about it up to now – and a lot of speculation about it could well turn out to be unfounded.

We do know that we’re likely to see it before the end of the year, and we also have an idea of what it looks like – but just when is the console being released here?

Here’s what you need to know.

When is PlayStation 5 being released in the UK?

It’s been reported that PlayStation 5 will be released in the UK in time for Christmas 2020 – around the same time that Microsoft is also due to release its ninth generation console, The XBox Series X.

It’s not clear yet, however, when Sony might offer a first look at the console.

There have been rumours they might unveil it at a February event, which would mirror the unveiling of the PlayStation 4 at an event which was held in February 2013.

What do we know about PlayStation 5 so far?

Sony have let some details slip about the console, including the fact that it will be backwards compatible with PlayStation 4 games

There’s even been a rumour that PS5 owners will be able to play games from the PlayStation 3, 2, and even the original PlayStation – but again this is just speculation and seems too good to be true.

It will also support the PlayStation VR headset and will still use physical media – possibly Blu-Rays – although there have also been hints about streaming/cloud-gaming also.

System architect Marc Cerny has revealed that the console will render up to 8K resolution, use ray-tracing and have 3K audio.

The new console uses an 8-core AMD Ryzen, part of AMD’s Navi line, and a customised version of Radeon’s recent 7nm AMD Zen 2.

It has also been confirmed that the PS5 will have a solid-state drive (SSD) with higher bandwidth than anything currently available for PC.

Sony have said they won’t be at E3 2020 but are instead planning to show off the PS5 at ‘hundreds’ of consumer events.

‘We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe,’ the company said in a statement.

‘Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favourite content. We have a fantastic line-up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.’

Other rumours have suggested the PS5 will cost £449 and launch titles will include Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 21 (a baseball game published by Sony), Demon’s Souls Remastered, Godfall and Legendz.

