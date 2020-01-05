when-is-narcos:-mexico-season-2-released?-what’s-going-to-happen?

Netflix’s stand-alone crime drama, Narcos: Mexico, will be returning for a second season.

Charting the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel in 1980s-era Mexico, the drama started out as the fourth season of Narcos, before the streaming giant decided to develop the series as a companion show.

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Narcos: Mexico season one*

Everything you need to know about Narcos: Mexico

Who stars in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico?

Here’s everything you need to know about Narcos: Mexico season two.

When will Narcos: Mexico season 2 arrive on Netflix?

The series will be released in its entirety on Thursday 13th February 2020.

Along with the date announcement, Netflix provided a short teaser, which features lead actor Diego Luna (Rogue One) turning towards the camera, while he speaks in a menacing voiceover.

Catch him if you can. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/OpScR1Et9h — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 17, 2019

What is Narcos: Mexico about — and what happened in the season 1 finale?

The series follows the establishment of the modern Mexican drugs trade, focussing on real-life narco Felix Gallardo, a former Sinaloan police officer turned drug lord, and Kiki Camarena, a Mexican-American DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent tasked with taking Felix down.

The season followed the two men’s cat and mouse game, which ended in the abduction, torture and murder of Kiki, whose death ultimately served as a catalyst in the war on drugs.

The finale also finally revealed the identity of the show’s narrator: Scoot McNairy as agent Walt Breslin, a DEA agent in charge of Operation Layenda, a task force that worked to bring to justice those responsible for Kiki’s death — and the focus of Narcos: Mexico season two.

“What happened in Guadalajara in the early ’80s was the beginning,” Breslin says in voiceover. “What happened in Guadalajara gave birth to the first cartel. From that, others would follow. And the violence and money and drugs, they just fucking explode. It changed the DEA, too. Maybe it woke us up, I don’t know. But it’s where the first shot was fired, the one that started the drug war. And after that, none of it would be the same. How could it be?

“We knew we were in a war,” he says at the end of the episode. “Now, it was our turn. Pretty soon, they were gonna know, they were in one too.”

Who will star in Narcos: Mexico season 2?

Scoot McNairy (Argo, 12 Years A Slaves) stars as agent Walt Breslin, a DEA agent brought in following the death of Kiki Camarena. McNairy was the mystery narrator for the entirety of season one, before his identity was revealed at the end of the finale.

Diego Luna, best-known for his role as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, plays the narco kingpin Felix Gallardo. Also starring are Tenoch Huerta (Get the Gringo) as Rafael Cara Quintero, newcomer Teresa Ruiz as Felix’s girlfriend Isabella Bautista, and Alejandro Edda (American Made, Fear the Walking Dead) as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, a protégé of Felix’s who would go on to become the head of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Is there a trailer for Narcos: Mexico season 2?

Not yet, just an announcement confirming a second season. We’ll keep you posted, but for now he’s a trailer for season one: