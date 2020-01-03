Kamala Khan, AKA Ms Marvel, is set to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) first Muslim superhero in a new series for Disney .

The teenage hero has the power to manipulate her body on a molecular level, shrinking and growing at will. She first appeared in Marvel comics in 2015, as a fan of Captain Marvel’s who gets inspired by her hero and takes her name when she discovers her own unique powers.

Ms. Marvel in Disney Channel’s Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series.

When is Ms Marvel released on Disney ?

At D23 Expo, when the series was announced, Feige said that it would arrive after the Hawkeye spin-off show, which puts it at late 2021 or early 2022. So we’ve got a bit of a wait ahead of us…

Who is in the cast and crew of Ms Marvel?

No casting has been announced as yet. But there is a writer who is hotly tipped to be serving as show-runner.

Bisha K Ali, who helmed Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series for US streaming site Hulu, is reportedly on board to lead the writer’s room.