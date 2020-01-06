Unlikely Marvel hero Moon Knight is set to get his own TV series on Disney .

All the shows coming to new streaming service Disney

Every Marvel movie coming in the next few years

Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts

The series will revolve around Marc Spector, a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu.

After Marc kills his terrorist nemesis Bushman, he becomes a superhero and takes on the moniker of Moon Knight. At least, that’s how it goes in the comics anyway…

Here’s everything we know about Moon Knight…

When is Moon Knight released on Disney ?

No release date has been confirmed as yet, and as there are a fair few series ahead of it in the line of production, it may be a while…

Who’s making the series?

It’s been announced that Jeremy Slater, who adapted superhero drama The Umbrella Academy to Netflix, will lead the writing team on Moon Knight. Slater previously also worked on Josh Trank’s ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot, so here’s hoping he has more luck on this project…

Slater also adapted the manga Death Note for Netflix and created the Exorcist TV show.

Who is in the cast?

No casting information has been released as yet, but watch this space…

Who is Moon Knight?

Well, that’s the question. Marc Spector has a lot of alter egos, which he uses to gather information throughout the world without being noticed. He is a cab driver called Jake Lockley, and a Bruce Wayne-like socialite and millionaire called Steven Grant.

Over the course of his appearance in the comics, his identity has changed, along with his backstory. In some iterations, he possesses superpowers, acting as the vessel for Moon God Khonshu. In others, he is a mere mortal.

It remains to be seen which direction the show’s writing team will take this series.