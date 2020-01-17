when-is-martin-freeman’s-sky-comedy-breeders-on-tv?

Martin Freeman is returning to comedy with a new Sky series from Peep Show writer Simon Blackwell.

Breeders promises to take a no holds barred look at the true nature of parenthood, with Freeman starring opposite Back to Life‘s Daisy Haggard.

Here’s everything you need to know about Breeders…

When is Breeders on Sky 1 and NOW TV?

The series is set to start airing sometime in 2020, but no specific premiere date has been announced just yet. We’ll update this page when further information becomes available.

What is Breeders about?

Breeders takes an honest and unflinching look at the Herculean difficulty of raising a child. As Sky describes it in a statement, the series “will expose the paradox of parenting that it is possible, in the same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to send them there.”

There will be ten episodes of the series in total, written by Simon Blackwell who previously penned Channel 4’s Mitchell and Webb sitcom Back.

Who is in the cast of Breeders?

The series stars Martin Freeman (A Confession) as a father who finds that the struggles of parenthood have turned him into a man he never knew he was.

He said in a statement: “I’m excited to be making Breeders with a team that can make me laugh while we look at some of the less-discussed truths and challenges of being a parent. I really love this project and am delighted to be working with FX and Sky.”

Daisy Haggard also stars in Breeders as the wife of Freeman’s character, hot off the success of her critically acclaimed sitcom Back to Life.

Breeders will air on Sky and NOW TV in 2020