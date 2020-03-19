when-is-lucifer-season-5-dropping?-read-further-to-know.

Lucifer is an American mystery TV series. It is directed by Tom Kapinos. It was released on 25th January 2016 on Fox Network. The show is an adaptation of DC comic character. Fans were taken by shock when back in 2018 Fox cancelled the Lucifer after 3rd season, then Netflix took hold of the series for season 4 which was released in 2019.

Netflix has renewed the episodes and some of the important faces from this series. Lucifer TV show garnered world wide praise. Currently it holds a rating of 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb, 7.6 out of 10 Tv.com and 87% on rotten tomatoes.

The story of Lucifer revolves around a devil named Lucifer Morningstar who was cast out of heaven. Lucifer was bored with his life in hell so he decided to go on vacation. There he goes to his night club and helps detective Chloe to solve criminal and murder cases.

Source: Netflix

The cast of this spectacular show consists of Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Chloe Decker, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Kevin Alejandro as Dan, D.B.Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachel Harris as Linda Martin, Aimee Gracia as Ella Lopez, Scarlett Estevez as Trixie, Tricia Helfer as Charlotte, Tom Welling as Marcus and Kevin Rankim as Malcolm

As of now we are not sure whether the series will renew for a fifth season or not but it is sure that it will be out soon.

In season 4 we get to see the return of Eve and she tries very hard to get into a relationship with Lucifer again but now Lucifer is into Chloe and he proposes to her. Now, the million dollar question is whether or not Chloe make Lucifer vulnerable? The answer is that whenever Lucifer is with Chloe he is weak and anyone can hurt him and at last he decided to go to hell back. To know more watch Lucifer series on Netflix.