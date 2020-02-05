when-is-loki-starring-tom-hiddleston-coming-to-disney-plus?

Marvel Studios’ THOR: RAGNAROK..Loki (Tom Hiddleston)..Ph: Teaser Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2017 Bits and pieces of information about Loki have come out in the last couple of months, but we’ve yet to get a release date for when it will hit Disney Plus.Lots of Marvel news has been coming out this week! From the announcement of when The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Wandavision are coming out to the Super Bowl ad to when we can expect The Mandalorian season 2, one show is obviously missing: Loki.But with the information that’s already out, we can make a few predictions about when the prince of chaos will be coming to Disney Plus.Based on the other Marvel premieres on Disney Plus, it looks like Disney is staggering the releases of their new shows every two months. So with Wandavision coming out in December, we’ll most likely get Loki in February or April of 2021.If Loki comes out right after Loki, it’ll probably be released in February 2021. If Disney Plus other plans and adds another show in between Wandavision and Loki, it’ll probably be April 2021 by the time Loki premieres. That’s what’s happening with The Mandalorian in between The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Wandavision later this year.Is that a long time? Yes. But based on the short clip of Loki threatening to “burn this place to the ground,” it will most definitely be worth it! Luckily, there’ll be plenty of Marvel shows to hold us Loki fans over until the big man hits Disney’s streaming service.With the clips we’ve seen of Falcon and Winter Soldier and Wandavision, those shows aren’t to be missed either. The second season of The Mandalorian is also coming before the end of the year so there’ll be lots of content to keep our attention spans busy. If anything can make the wait a little easier, it’s Baby Yoda.Beyond the short clip of Loki, we also know he will be playing with time travel and making all kinds of mischief in the past, present, and future. Also, according to Tom Hiddleston, there will only span six hours. So while Loki is coming, we’re not getting a long season. And the wait for season 2, let’s not even thought about that.Are you excited to watch Loki on Disney Plus? Let us know in the comments below!