when-is-locke-&-key-on-netflix?-what-is-it-about?-is-there-a-trailer?

Locke & Key has finally found its way to Netflix, following in the footsteps of other comic book adaptations like The Umbrella Academy, Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The mystery series’ journey to the small screen hasn’t been a smooth one, with two previous attempts at development dropped first by Fox and then by Hulu at pilot stage. Despite the bumpy ride, the coming-of-age tale might just become your next spine-tingling obsession, as the trailer revealed some strong Stranger Things vibes going on. Here’s what we know so far.

When is Locke & Key on Netflix?

It’s good news for fans of the comic as the wait isn’t a long one. Locke & Key will land on Netflix on 7th February 2020.

Who is in the cast of Locke & Key?

Scandal’s Darby Stanchfield will play widowed Locke matriarch Nina, while siblings Bode, Kinsey and Tyler Locke will be played by Jackson Robert Scott (Georgie Denbrough in IT: Chapter One and Two), Horrible Histories’ Emilia Jones and Connor Jessup from American Crime respectively. Bill Heck, who starred in the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, will appear as their mysteriously murdered father Rendell.

There are some key names behind the camera, too. The comic book was adapted for the screen by Bates Hotel’s Carlton Cuse and The Haunting of Hill House‘s Meredith Averill, comic writer Joe Hill himself is also producing.

What is Locke & Key about?

The Netflix Original is set in the aftermath of Rendell Locke’s murder. His grieving wife and three children move into their ancestral home, aptly named Keyhouse, and discover it’s riddled with magical keys which are likely connected to Rendell’s death. As the children attempt to unlock the keys’ powers (each key has its own magical ability), they accidentally awaken a demon who wants the power for herself.

As well as a fair share of jump scares, Locke & Key promises plenty of heart-warming moments between the Locke family.

Is there a trailer?

Yep, Netflix dropped the first Locke & Key trailer on 8th January 2020.